Man reportedly stabs girlfriend in neck after accusing her of cheating Loop Barbados

Twenty-year-old Mario Lewis otherwise called ‘Gizmo’, of Winchester District, Golden Grove, St Thomas, Jamaica, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent after attempting to kill his girlfriend at his home on Tuesday, July 18.

Reports from the Golden Grove Police of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are that at about 2:00 pm, an argument developed between Lewis and his girlfriend about infidelity.

A struggle ensued and Lewis used a knife to inflict a stab wound to the woman’s neck. She was taken to the hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.

Lewis was apprehended on Saturday, August 19, in Winchester District, St. Thomas, and was charged on Wednesday, August 23.

His court date is being finalised.