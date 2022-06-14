Man remanded to Dodds on firearm and ammunition charges | Loop Barbados

Henry O’Brian Greenidge of Risk Road, St James was remanded to Her Majesty’s Dodds Prison after being charged in connection with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Greenidge reportedly committed the two offences on June 7 at Belair, St George. He was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid license and possession of ammunition without a valid license.

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredricks at the District B Magistrates Court and is scheduled to reappear before the court on July 11.