Man remanded to Dodds after attacking animal rights activist Loop Barbados

Two women and a man, all of Kellman’s Land, Black Rock, St Michael have been charged with multiple offences against animal rights activist Dorin Boyce. .

Twenty-nine-year-old Wayne Jabari Holder, faces eight charges, while Cheryl Patricia Holder, 46, and Tia Azariah Gibson, 22 years, were charged with two each.

Holder is charged with burglarising the residence of the complaint and inflicting serious bodily harm to her on September 6, 2023. He was also charged with stealing money from Boyce on June 17, June 29 and September 5, 2023. Additionally, he faces money laundering charges for June 17 and September 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Holder and Tia Gibson were charged with stealing money from Boyce and committing money laundering on June 17 and September 5.

The trio appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weeks at District A Magistrate’s Court #1 on Monday, September 25.

Twenty-nine-year-old Holder has been remanded to Dodds Prison and the two women were both granted bail in the sum of BBD $10,000, They are scheduled to re-appear on October 23.