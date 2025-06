Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch, 30, of King William Street, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court today.

Cumberbatch has been formally charged by the Barbados Police Service in connection with a robbery on High Street on May 11, which involved over $321,000 in cash and the theft of a firearm.

He has been remanded into custody at Dodds Prison and is scheduled to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court No. 2 on Tuesday, July 8.