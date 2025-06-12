Man remanded on gun and ammunition charges

A 47-year-old man has been remanded to Dodds Prison after appearing in court on firearm and ammunition charges.

Anderson O’Neal Sandiford, of Mayers Road, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael, was arrested and formally charged by members of the Barbados Police Service’s Emergency Response Team–Bridgetown and the Tactical Response Unit following an incident at The Ivy, St Michael, on Monday, June 9, 2025.

He is accused of possession of a firearm and possession of three rounds of ammunition.

Sandiford appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Wednesday, June 11. He was not required to plead and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds until July 9.