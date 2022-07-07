Man on bicycle fires shots at passengers in car parked in Black Rock | Loop Barbados

Less than 20 hours after this morning’s deadly shooting, police are investigating a second shooting incident, however, no fatalities were reported to media.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss stated that the evening shooting happened around 3:40pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The facts relayed are a car with three male occupants was in the carpark of a fast food establishment along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael, when a masked man who was riding a bicycle opened fire on three men. The driver reportedly drove off and went to the Black Rock Police Station where they reported the matter.

Police from Black Rock Police Station are conducting on scene investigations.