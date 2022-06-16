Man killed in St George shooting | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Man killed in St George shooting | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death of Romain Mayers

Loop News

43 minutes ago

Police are investigating the death of Romain Mayers of Greens St George.

According to police public relations, acting station sergeant, Michael Blackman, Mayers was gunned down around 12:58 am today, Thursday 16 at Fairview Heights, St George.

Officers from District B Police Station received reports of gunshots in the area around 1 am. Upon arrival at the scene, lawmen found Mayers’ body with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), District B at 437-4311 or any Police Station.

