Man from viral video, Howard gets probation for animal cruelty charges Loop Barbados

“I had loved that dog,” stressed Davino Shakell Howard in Supreme Court 5 on Monday as he reappeared to face the charges of cruelty to animals, failing to licence a dog and withholding information.

The 28-year-old of Bullen’s Avenue, Dalkeith Road, St Michael appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes for the three charges.

Howard went viral on social media in September 2022 when a video circulated showing him allegedly drowning his dog, Sparky, at Pebbles Beach. Eyewitnesses said that the dog appeared to be trying to leave the water but the accused pulled him back in to the sea.

Howard was initially reluctant to share details with the court, but then later gave his testimony.

He told the court that the eyewitness account was the furthest from the truth. According to the accused, he was in the water playing with the dog when he noticed the dog’s discomfort.

“I was in the water playing with the dog as normal and realised he wasn’t as active as before. The collar was choking him. So I lift him up out of the water and the first thing I did was snatch it off and throw it away, [and] carry him by the sand.

“Some water started coming out. [Then] a lady come from nowhere with a bottle [of water] and throw it on the dog. While I trying to throw out water, she throwing in water, so I pat he some more, [his] eyes opened and then, from then, he didn’t give me no more response so I tek he up and put he in the car,” Howard recounted.

The 28-year-old asserted that he was not trying to drown the dog.

“I loved that dog, even people in the neighbourhood could tell you,” he insisted.

To the ire of the animal rights activists in the gallery, Chief Magistrate Weekes ordered the St Michael resident to 12 months probation for each of the three charges with the sentences running concurrently. The Chief expressed his hopes for Howard to learn more about animals during his year-long sentence either by working with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) or another organisation.

“It is my hope, during those 12 months of probation from the Probation Department, that you will get a chance to learn a number of things in relation to animals,” Weekes said.

Acknowledging the attention that the case received locally and internationally, the chief magistrate held that the court’s decision was final.

He refuted the call by attorney-at-law and activist, Lalu Hanuman, who was present, that Howard should be given a custodial sentence of 12 months imprisonment or $1,000 fine.

Weekes maintained that his courtroom will not be used “as a platform for any interest group”.

“Interest groups if they believe they have interests to serve can lobby the necessary agencies or Parliament or the [Attorney General] as to what they would like to see, but the courts of law will not be used as any platform for groups,” remarked the Chief Magistrate.

He added: “In some international jurisdictions they have their laws, in relation to a number of these things. In some of those jurisdictions they seem to elevate animals over humans, that is just the court’s opinion….I believe humans are at the top of the pole.”

Howard is to serve his 12 months probation concurrently with judgements handed down to him in other matters.