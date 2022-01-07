Man from Venezuela nabbed by police, facing multiple criminal charges | Loop Barbados

Man from Venezuela nabbed by police, facing multiple criminal charges
Twenty-nine-year-old Johnny Herman Garcia Pacheco of Maturin Estate, #14 Manages, Venezuela is on remand after being held on several counts of drug and ammunition offences.

Police Officers from the Drug Squad of The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged Pacheco for several criminal offences which occurred on December 22, 2021.

These offences are:
1. Possession of Cannabis.
2. Possession with intent to supply Cannabis.
3. Importation of Cannabis.
4. Trafficking in Cannabis.
5. Possession of Cocaine.
6. Possession with intent to supply Cocaine.
7. Importation of Cocaine.
8. Trafficking of Cocaine.
9. Possession of 132 rounds of ammunition.
10. Importation of ammunition.
11. Entering the Island other than at a port of entry.
12. Embarking without the consent of an immigration officer.

He appeared at the Holetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Wayne Clarke yesterday, Thursday, January 6, 2022, where he was not required to plead to charges which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District “F” Belleplaine.

He was remanded to Dodds Prison, St Philip and will reappear at the District “F” Belleplaine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 10, 2022, to answer to the charges.

