Man found lifeless in Baxter’s Road Loop Barbados
No foul play is suspected in this matter at this time.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating the death of a “John Doe” who was found on the compound of a premises located at Baxter’s Road, St Michael.

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at around 9:00am, police from Central Police Station responded to a report which indicated that the lifeless body of a man was found in Baxter’s Road, St Michael. 

Police responded and confirmed the report and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. However, his identity is yet to be confirmed. Therefore, the body is being treated as a “John Doe” until formal identification is had. 

No foul play is suspected in this matter at this time. 

Police are appealing to anyone who may know this individual or have any knowledge of the circumstances surrounding his death are asked to contact Central Police Station at 4307676 or Police Operstions Control Room 4307100 / 7255 / 7240.

Investigations are ongoing.

