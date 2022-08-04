Man found dead in his Ashdeane Village home Loop Barbados

The lifeless body of a 30-year-old man was found in his home at Ashdeane Village, Black Rock , St Michael.

Police received a telephone call at the Black Rock Police Station which summoned them to the location urgently.

The matter was reported just before midnight, around 11:30 pm last night, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Police visited the scene and confirmed what was reported via the call.

A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death of the man.

Members of the family have identified their loved one.

Investigations are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: Loop News does not disclose names in cases deemed as possible suicides.