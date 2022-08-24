Man found dead in Gills Road Loop Barbados

Man found dead in Gills Road Loop Barbados
Police respond to altercation and discover body

2 hrs ago

Police are investigating the unnatural death of Orlando Maughn of Valarie, St Michael.

While responding to a report on Tuesday, August 23, of an altercation between two men along Gills Road, St Michael, officers from the Bridgetown Division discovered Maughn’s body around 9:38 pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor. His body was identified by a family member.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

