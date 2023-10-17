Man found dead at home by police Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a St Michael man.

Personnel at the District ‘A’ Police Station are carrying out the investigations into the unnatural death of the 43-year-old. He was discovered dead at his residence on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

According to the police report, the police responded to the community of Bank Hall about 9:05 am. On arrival,the officers viewed the body of the now deceased in the house.

A medical doctor pronounced death at the scene.