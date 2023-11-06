Man found dead at home, Black Rock police investigating Loop Barbados

Police personnel from Black Rock Station are investigating the unnatural death of Gabriel Alleyne, 55, of Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, Saint Michael who was discovered dead at his residence on Monday 6 November.

Around 7:15 am on Monday, police at Black Rock Station received a report from an unidentified female that a man was dead at his home in Waterhall Land.

Police immediately responded to the area and discovered the body of Gabriel Alleyne lying motionless on the floor of his residence.

A medical doctor pronounced him dead at the scene and a family member identified the body.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Operations Control Centre at 430-7100, police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.