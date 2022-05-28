Man fatally shot by police at Codrington Hill | Loop Barbados

A man is dead after police officers reportedly shot at him following a pursuit Saturday morning.

Officers from the District A Police Station were called to investigate a serious matter at Storey Gap, Codrington Hill, St Michael today.

The deceased, who was subject to a police investigation into several serious matters, was seen walking along the said road.

According to police public relations, the officers attempted to arrest the man but he resisted and evaded capture.

He assaulted the officers and ran away on foot.

The chase ended at a residence several meters away, where the suspect armed himself with a piece of wood.

The man attacked the officers, injuring a female officer in the process.

During the commotion, police fired shots in an effort to defend themselves, thereby injuring the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor and ambulance personnel.

Meanwhile, the female officer who was struck to the right side of her head was later transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.