Man dies after stabbing incident at Baxter’s Road bar | Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Man dies after stabbing incident at Baxter’s Road bar | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A stabbing incident at a Baxter’s Road, St Michael bar has left a 27-year-old man dead.

He is Terrick Howard of Country Towers, County Road, St Michael.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, lawmen received a report around 11:10 pm on Friday, December 3 that a stabbing occurred in The City and the victim was lying on the ground.

A police patrol unit responded and later learnt that the victim was transported by private motorcar to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

See also

Howard passed away at the QEH while receiving treatment.