Man dies after stabbing incident at Baxter’s Road bar | Loop Barbados

A stabbing incident at a Baxter’s Road, St Michael bar has left a 27-year-old man dead.

He is Terrick Howard of Country Towers, County Road, St Michael.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, lawmen received a report around 11:10 pm on Friday, December 3 that a stabbing occurred in The City and the victim was lying on the ground.

A police patrol unit responded and later learnt that the victim was transported by private motorcar to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Howard passed away at the QEH while receiving treatment.