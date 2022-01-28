Man crushed to death while repairing van | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Man crushed to death while repairing van | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Man crushed to death while repairing van

Vaccination Programme receives generous donation from SJPI students

Police issue ‘Person of Interest’ notice

Man falls from tree to his death in Walkes Spring

The Most Honourable Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic is ‘well’

Cabinet members to declare assets

Lady Tridents prepare for WCQ with two matches versus Suriname

Atherley surprised by Caddle’s absence in new Cabinet

Tridents coach using upcoming matches to prepare for Concacaf Nations

Safety priority in 2nd term: BDF tackling cyber, Increase police force

Friday Jan 28

25?C

Police report that a man was killed this afternoon after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on at Thornbury Hill, Christ Church.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, around 2 pm, officers at the Oistins Police Station received a report that a motor van fell on a man while he was conducting repairs.

Responding to the scene, lawmen saw the body of the male – who has yet to be identified – lying in front of the said vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Man crushed to death while repairing van

Community

Vaccination Programme receives generous donation from SJPI students

Barbados News

Police issue ‘Person of Interest’ notice

More From

Entertainment

Rihanna donates millions to help in climate justice fight

The founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation donated $15 million towards climate justice groups in the Caribbean and the US

Barbados News

Atherley surprised by Caddle’s absence in new Cabinet

See also

Barbadian politician calls for explanation and salary report on first-ever Chief of Staff

Community

Safety priority in 2nd term: BDF tackling cyber, Increase police force

PM Mottley announces changes for Defence Force, Youth Service and Barbados Police Service

Community

The Most Honourable Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic is ‘well’

Cryptocurrency millionaire rumor shut down too

Barbados News

Man falls from tree to his death in Walkes Spring

The coconut tree broke while he was in it

Caribbean News

Jamaican man arrested at marijuana camp in Guyana

Officers of Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) arrested a 46-year-old Jamaican during an anti-narcotics operation. According to CANU, officers were at Nabaclis Village in East Coast, Demer