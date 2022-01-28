Man crushed to death while repairing van | Loop Barbados

Police report that a man was killed this afternoon after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on at Thornbury Hill, Christ Church.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, around 2 pm, officers at the Oistins Police Station received a report that a motor van fell on a man while he was conducting repairs.

Responding to the scene, lawmen saw the body of the male – who has yet to be identified – lying in front of the said vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.