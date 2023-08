The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Mcpherson Lee Anderson DaCosta Mayers has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

The 46-year-old of Mount Hillaby, St Andrew was charged with aggravated burglary at Bridgetown Duty Free on July 19, 2023.

He was remanded until August 25, after appearing before Magistrate Manilla Renee in the Criminal Court #2 on Saturday, July 29.