Man arrested in connection with Leacock’s murder at Church Street Loop Barbados

Richard Ricardo Jordan has been charged with murder.

Police at the Criminal Investigation Department in the Northern Division have made a breakthrough into investigations relating to the death of Gloria Leacock.

Leacock’s body was found in her home. The body of the 86-year-old Church Street, Speightstown, St Peter resident was discovered by lawmen from the District E Police Station around 10:10 am on Saturday, July 23, after officers received a report that friends and family were trying to unsuccessfully contact her.

Police have now placed her murder as happening occurred between Friday, July 22, 2022, and Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Church Street, St Peter. They have now arrested and charged 51-year-old Jordan of No Fixed Place of Abode for the following offence:

? Murder of Gloria Leacock

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Wayne Clarke at the Holetown Magistrates Court today, Monday, August 8, 2022.