Man arrested for firing cousin’s gun at ECD bar

Black Immigrant Daily News

The firearm that was discharged

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly discharged his cousin’s loaded firearm while at the ‘626 Bar’ at Good Hope, ECD.

The incident occurred at about 23:40hrs Friday night.

According to Police reports, the suspect, a resident of Belle West, #2 Canal, West Bank Demerara, was at the bar consuming alcohol with his 28-year-old cousin, a businessman of Bel Air Village, Georgetown, who is a licensed firearm holder of a Taurus pistol.

At the time, the suspect had the firearm in his waist, which he removed and fired a shot in the air.

This was reported to the police and upon their arrival, the suspect and several other persons were contacted and searched. The firearm along with 11 matching rounds of ammunition was found in the suspect’s waist.

According to the police, the suspect mentioned that the firearm was given to him by a friend, whom Police later learnt was his 28-year-old cousin from Bel Air and was also drinking with him at the bar.

The area was searched, and one .32 spent shell was recovered.

The licensed holder of the firearm (cousin) subsequently told the Police that the firearm belonged to him.

Both persons were told of the offence, cautioned, and arrested. They were escorted to the Vigilance Police Station along with the firearm, ammunition, and spent shell.

The weapon and ammunition were lodged, pending further investigation.

NewsAmericasNow.com