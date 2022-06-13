Man arrested after firing at police on ABC Highway, firearm recovered | Loop Barbados

The police are reporting that a man was arrested after firing at a mobile patrol team following a motor vehicle chase along the ABC Highway.

The incident occurred at about 10:15pm on Thursday, June 9 at the Ivy St Michael.

According to the Barbados Police Service, officers were on routine mobile patrol along the ABC Highway in the area of the Norman A Niles Round-a-bout when they attempted to intercept a motor car with two male occupants.

The police signalled the vehicle to stop by police using the siren and beacon but the driver reportedly sped off leading to a chase.

Related Article

The motor car was eventually stopped in the Ivy St Michael and two males alighted, one of whom fired a shot in the direction of the police.

“Police engaged the culprits, one of whom managed to escape, whilst the other was arrested at the scene,” the police reported.

No one was reportedly injured.

One firearm and ammunition were recovered along with a quantity of vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis. The police also seized the vehicle.

Anyone who can provide any information regarding this incident — whether it is video, dash cam, etc that can assist with these investigations — is asked to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.