A 48-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 today, Tuesday, December 14.

He died this morning at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility and was unvaccinated.

To date, 254 people have died from COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.