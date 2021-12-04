Man, 40, dies receiving treatment at QEH following altercation | Loop Barbados

A St Michael man has passed away following an altercation at Station Hill, St Michael.

The deceased is 40-year-olf Victor Anthony Watson of Lower Deacons Road, St Michael.

Around 3:10 pm Friday, December 3, police received a report that there was an altercation between two men at 1st Avenue Godding’s Road, Station Hill, St. Michael.

Both men sustain injuries, with one being transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle and the other by ambulance.

However, Watson died while undergoing treatment at the QEH.

Police investigations are ongoing.