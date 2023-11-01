Man, 29, facing 9 charges including possession of a firearm Loop Barbados

[UPDATE: 10am, November 1, 2023]

David Lynch has been remanded to Dodds prison until November 28, 2023, for the matters in District ‘A’.

In relation to District ‘B’ matters, he is to return to court November 7, 2023.

A 29-year-old St Michael man has been remanded on first appearance.

His nine charges include firearm and ammunition-related charges.

Personnel from the Major Crime Unit and Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged David Nathaniel Lynch of The Ivy, for the following offences:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (9mm pistol)– 12th October 2023 (Lower Estate, St. George)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – 22nd October 2023 (Lower Estate)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition – 22nd October 2023 (Lower Estate)

Serious Bodily Harm – 12th October 2023 (Evan Jordan) The Ivy

Assaulting Police Sergeant in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023

Resisting Police Sergeant in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023

Assaulting Police Constable in the Execution of his duty -22nd October 2023

Resisting Police Constable in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023

Resisting Police Constable in the Execution of his duty – 22nd October 2023

Lynch apappeared fore Magistrate Burke of the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Tuesday October 31st 2023.