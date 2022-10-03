Man, 29, drowns after getting into difficulty at Brandons Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old Fabian Alleyne of 1st Avenue, Jackson, St Michael.

Alleyne drowned at Malibu Beach, Brandons, St Michael around 7:20 pm on Sunday, October 2.

According to police public relations, the 29-year-old arrived at the beach around 4 pm. He got into difficulties whilst bathing.

Through a joint effort with police, the Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard, Alleyne’s body was recovered from the sea.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation, is asked to call the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.