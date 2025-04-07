Mali, Sahel allies recall ambassadors as tension with Algeria rises 

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have recalled their ambassadors from Algeria in response to the downing of a Malian drone.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a confederation of the three African nations, accused Algeria of an “irresponsible act” that violated international law as it announced the withdrawals on social media on Monday.

The move escalates tension between the trio of allied military governments and Algeria.

The AES said it considers the act “an aggression against the entire confederation” and “contrary to historical relations and fraternal relations between the peoples of the AES confederation and the Algerian people”.

The envoys have been recalled for consultations over the contribution “to destabilisation in the region”, the AES added.

The destruction of the aircraft, which was flying near the Algerian border town of Tin Zaouatine on the night of March 31-April 1, “prevented the neutralization of a terrorist group that was planning terrorist acts against the AES”, an AES statement said.

Separately, Prime Minister General Abdoulaye Maiga, leader of Mali’s military authorities, asserted that the incident proves “that the Algerian regime sponsors international terrorism”.

Algiers claimed earlier in the week that the drone was targeted as it had violated its airspace by more than 2km (1.2 miles), and called it an “armed surveillance drone”.

Bamako said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the drone was flying over Malian territory about 10km (6 miles) from the Algerian border.

The AES was formed last year in the aftermath of several coups and following the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from the nearly 50-year-old regional bloc known as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three countries, located in the Sahel region on the southern edge of the Sahara, have been plagued for years by armed groups affiliated with ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda that carry out bloody attacks on civilians and increasingly control territory.

Algeria served for many years as a key mediator as Mali’s government faced off against Tuareg rebels for decades after the country gained independence from France in 1960, but tension has been growing in recent months.

However, two military coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021 shifted dynamics, pushing the two countries away from each other, with Mali and the other AES members moving to cut links with France and strengthen ties with Russia.

Algerian officials have denounced Mali’s use of Russian mercenaries and armed drones near Tin Zaouatine, the border town in the northern part of the country where the drone was found.