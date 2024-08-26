Male patient found lifeless at Psychiatric Hospital

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Male patient found lifeless at Psychiatric Hospital
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

History making Tridents into CFU final

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Monday Aug 26

27°C
Barbados News

He has been identified as 50-year-old Noel Hoyte , formerly of Brewster’s Land, Whitehall, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

Police at the Black Rock Station are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a male patient, whose lifeless body was discovered at the Psychiatric Hospital at Black Rock Main Road, St Michael yesterday, Sunday, August 25, 2024.

According to police, upon arrival they discovered the lifeless body of 50-year-old Noel Hoyte , formerly of Brewster’s Land, Whitehall, St Michael, laying on the floor of the A Ward dormitory.

A medical doctor pronounced the death at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

(TBPS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

6 Strategies to ease back into the school year after summer break

Barbados News

Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

Barbados News

Psychiatric Hospital releases statement following patient’s death

More From

Barbados News

Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Barbados News

See also

Retired Registered and Surgical Nurse Monica Leslie passes away

Monica entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the age of 92.

Barbados News

Missing girl: Cashania Went

She frequents the area of Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Entertainment

Lyrikal lights up Times Square with electrifying performance

All eyes were on Devon “Lyrikal” Martin, the celebrated Soca artiste from Trinidad and Tobago, as he delivered an electrifying performance in the heart of Times Square on Sunday, August 25, 2024. As L

Barbados News

Male patient found lifeless at Psychiatric Hospital

He has been identified as 50-year-old Noel Hoyte , formerly of Brewster’s Land, Whitehall, St Michael.

Barbados News

Cheapside fish vendor “Popcorn” passes away

She entered into rest on August 10, 2024 at age 62.