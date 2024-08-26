Male patient found lifeless at Psychiatric Hospital

Police at the Black Rock Station are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a male patient, whose lifeless body was discovered at the Psychiatric Hospital at Black Rock Main Road, St Michael yesterday, Sunday, August 25, 2024.

According to police, upon arrival they discovered the lifeless body of 50-year-old Noel Hoyte , formerly of Brewster’s Land, Whitehall, St Michael, laying on the floor of the A Ward dormitory.

A medical doctor pronounced the death at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

(TBPS).