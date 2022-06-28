‘Make your way home’: Residents urged to prepare for bad weather | Loop Barbados

Government has instructed residents to “make their way home” due to the inclement weather.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw announced public service offices close at 3:30 pm today, meanwhile, public transportation will run up until 6:30 pm.

This comes as a tropical cyclone travels southeast of Barbados. Although no tropical storm warning or watch is in effect for the island, the Deputy Prime Minister advised locals to be mindful, reflecting on the destructive impact caused by Hurricane Elsa in 2021.

“At the moment based on the sessions with the director of Meteorological Services as well as the Department of Emergency, while we are not at this point being impacted by a hurricane watch or a storm watch, what we are seeing is a number of very high gusty winds across the island and we are also noticing an increase in rainfall.

As a consequence, we have determined that it may be best for Barbadians to start to make their way to homes to ensure that they are not caught in any extreme weather conditions later this afternoon,” said Bradshaw in an issued statement.

“It is anticipated that during the night, conditions may worsen. And therefore, we are asking you to ensure you have bottled water caught in your home and make sure you secure your personal possessions at this time,” she further advised.