“Makaveli” wanted for serious criminal matters
Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

Devon David Lashley, alias “Makaveli” or “Marty’.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Devon David Lashley, alias “Marty’ or “Makaveli” who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.   

Lashley’s last known address is Thornbury Hill, Christ Church and is of a dark complexion and with a slim built. He has a long face, pointed nose and small ears.

Police advised Devon David Lashley, that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Devon David Lashley, is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7270 or 430-7295, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

(TBPS).

