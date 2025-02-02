Essential services to be relocated, says Symmonds Thorne backs Disabilities Bill Korean-Americans rally in DC against President Yoon’s impeachment Father jailed for sex with daughter New party plans weekend launch Vybz Kartel to know visa fate Friday
Major win for The Dan

02 February 2025
Major Dan (left) was victorious, sneaking home in a thriller to narrowly pip Donna’s True Bling and Lightning Lewis on the line. (Picture by Kenmore Bynoe.)

Sandy Lane Gold Cup fever is already in the air and yesterday hundreds of race fans converged at the historic Garrison Savannah to view the action on the Coolmore Home Of Champions Raceday, which is the final dress rehearsal for next month’s prestigious race.

While some of the Gold Cup prospects took centre stage in the Coolmore Home Of Champions Stakes And Trophy, one of the day’s closest finishes was in the Wooton Bassett Handicap where Major Dan (left) was victorious, sneaking home in a thriller to narrowly pip Donna’s True Bling and Lightning Lewis on the line. 

