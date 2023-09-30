Major shake-up for Hennessy Artistry 2023 Loop Barbados

Hennessy Artistry returns this December 16, but with a major shake-up.

Twisted Entertainment, the promoters of Tipsy Music Festival, are the new organisers of the end-of-year highlight on Barbados’ events calendar.

During the media launch at Zouk Lounge on Friday, September 29, Zamani Moodie of Twisted Entertainment, expressed that the team was honoured to take over the reigns of the production which remains a staple show.

“It is with great humility that we at Twisted Entertainment step into this role. We understand the significance of the responsibility and the standard of excellence that has been set. I cannot emphasise enough how privilege we feel to be entrusted with the organisation of Hennessy Artistry 2023.”

“We are grateful for the previous organisers who provided us with the blueprint for Hennessy artistry and enriched our local entertainment, culture and tourism sector,” Moodie remarked.

In addition to a new production team, there will only be a one, main show this year.

Brand Manager of Hennessy Cognac, Brydens Stokes Limited Rasheed Wharton also announced the removal of Artistry Beach.

“There will be no Hennessy on the Beach this time around,” Wharton revealed.

While promising an “exceptional lineup” that will surpass all expectations, Wharton indicated that the performers will be announced on October 12.

He also disclosed an extra tier of low-cost tickets has been added for the 3W’s Stand at the Kensington Oval.

Presale tickets are now available with a 30 per cent discount.