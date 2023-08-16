Major rebrand of HIV/AIDS Commission on the cards Loop Barbados

The HIV/AIDS Commission might soon be rebranded as the NCDs (non-communicable diseases) Commission, says the Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

Minister Kirk Humphrey made the disclosure on Wednesday at the media launch of The Healthy Living Expo, held at the Roebuck Street, Bridgetown headquarters of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados (ICBL).

He stated the Commission would focus on issues related to health in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We are now in the process of transitioning the HIV/AIDS Commission, to an NCD Commission. So not only will they be addressing issues to HIV which for the most part is now a chronic illness, it’s not a life depriving illness or should not be – not in a modern society,” he remarked.

Humphrey revealed that the idea to transition the HIV/AIDS Commission was proposed before his tenure in office. He will be presenting the proposal before Cabinet in the coming weeks.

“The truth is that in modern societies, HIV is no longer, and should not be considered a life depriving illness. If persons take the necessary medication, and it can be treated the same way as many non-communicable diseases. And the Ministry took the position that we should transition the HIV Unit into a NCD Unit. And in fact, during the estimates last year, I think we entered ahead and recognised the need to transition,” the Minister of People Empowerment told local media.

“I am taking a paper to Cabinet in the next few weeks that details the nature of that transition [and] what it is going to look like. Hopefully, Cabinet will agree and soon you are going to hearing instead of a HIV Unit, a NCD Unit.”

Noting that the country was battling a serious health epidemic, Humphrey indicated that a “significant number” of the vulnerable families in Government’s 1000-family programme were in the NCD demographic.

“A number of persons who come forward to the Ministry are dealing with NCD issues, persons who come to the Welfare, NAB [National Assistance Board], Disabilities [Unit], so we felt our intervention would be much better realised…if we widen that scope, working with the Ministry of Health to deal with issues that are NCD related.

“The same intervention, the same paramountcy, that was given to HIV, we could use the hit Commission with its expertise to get that level of intervention on NCDs,” he continued.

The Minister maintained that HIV will continue to be a priority for the Commission, but its scope will expand to include other ailments.

“I want to make the point very clearly that the focus on HIV is not being compromised at all, and we will continue to focus on HIV. The expertise that the HIV Commission has built up has not been lost.”