Major fire breaks out at 42-story skyscraper in Changsha, China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A major fire broke out in a 42-story skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha in Hunan province on Friday.

Authorities said that as of 4:20 p.m. local time (4:20 a.m. ET), the fire had been put out and there were no known casualties, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The Hunan fire department said in a statement on its official Weibo account that it was notified around 3:48 p.m. local time that a fire had broken out in the China Telecom Building in the city’s Furong District.

Flames and smoke rise from the 218-meter-tall office building in Changsha on September 16, 2022.

Changsha Fire and Rescue dispatched 36 fire engines and 280 firefighters to the scene, the statement said.

After a preliminary investigation, it found the outer wall of the building was on fire, it said.

Read More