Mahalia’s Corner Christmas truly special | Loop Barbados

If you were not yet feeling the Christmas spirit, Mahalia’s Corner Christmas Special certainly brought that seasonal magic on Sunday evening.

Even though fans of the Corner may not have been able to attend in person, the live virtual show delivered the same stellar performances for which it had become known over the years.

The show delivered a joy that not even COVID-19 could put a damper on at Christmas.

In its customary cosy set, the warmth of Christmas was almost palpable in the 2 Mile Hill’s various selections which included both traditional and contemporary tunes. The band performed their newest Christmas single “Together This Christmas” which had a smooth, jazzy vibe. During the show, the local group was well complemented by the talented GP Horns.

The show, which was broadcast from the Frank Collymore Hall, featured a number of artistes throughout its 90-minute production. In a sit-down set, Mahalia and Mikey spread some reggae-infused “Joy” while Pastor John Yarde fully brought a “Caribbean Christmas” alive as he sang about things that were authentic to Bajans during the festive season. Yarde and Mikey also paired up to deliver a spirited performance of their new single “Christmas is Here” which included a rhythmic interlude on the steel pan by Terry ‘Mexican’ Arthur.

The beautifully blended harmonies of Betty B, Nikita and Mahalia lent to an intimate rendition of the classic “Silent Night” while the trio breathed new life into “O Holy Night” with their soulful rendition.

Spoken Word artistes Adrian Greene, DJ Simmons and Cyndi Celeste also added their own Christmas flavour with their separate deliveries.

During the Open Mic segment, a staple of any Mahalia’s Corner, four artistes were featured with the spotlight artiste being the versatile Mikel Gooding whose expert cover of Luther Vandross’ “Every Year, Every Christmas” certainly left viewers all in the Christmas feels.

The virtual production was interspersed with snippets of Christmas wishes and memories from several individuals including a fun tutorial with Mahalia and her mother preparing the popular Christmas dish Jug-Jug.

The 2021 Mahalia’s Corner Christmas Special culminated perfectly with a spouge-infused set which included “Gee Whiz Its Christmas”, a cover of the Draytons Two “The Thing of Christmas” and the ever-popular Bajan classic “Maizie”, led by Red Plastic Bag.

Although the production was online this year, Mahalia and friends successfully proved that even from behind screens, they could spread a joy that not even COVID-19 could put a damper at Christmas.