Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near Caribbean in Atlantic Ocean Loop Barbados

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake which occurred in the Atlantic Ocean this afternoon was reported as being felt in several Caribbean islands.

The Puerto Rico Seismic Network said the earthquake occurred at approximately 4:28 pm. The epicentre of this earthquake was at Latitude: 20.1 North and Longitude: 61.1 West at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In its report, the Network said there was No Warning, Warning or Watch of Tsunami for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) also stated the 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 227 kilometres NNE of Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda around 4:28 pm at a depth of 10 km.

It was not long after the tremor occurred that people took to social media to find out if anyone felt an earthquake.

The British Virgin Islands Department of Disaster Management (BVI DDM) said the earthquake was felt in the Virgin Islands.

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) in a report said a moderate to large earthquake measuring M6.6 occurred approximately 350 km to the NE of Montserrat at 16:29 local time (20:29 UTC). It notes there is no tsunami threat from the tectonic earthquake, nor is it related to the Soufriere Hills volcano.

The MVO adds that it is aware of felt reports on island and in neighbouring St Kitts and Guadeloupe.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department of St Maarten reported that the earthquake occurred 190 miles northeast of St Maarten.

And, the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) in Trinidad and Tobago said the event occurred outside its monitoring area but was felt in some islands. It reported the event as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake which occured around 4:28 pm at a depth of -25km.