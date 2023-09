A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded near the Martinique region this evening.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 7:01 pm (local time) at a depth of 29 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 65 km, NE

Roseau, Dominica, 103 km, SE

Castries, Saint Lucia, 105 km, NE

Several Facebook users reported the earthquake as being felt in Castries, St Lucia.