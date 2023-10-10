Ma$e Says He Was Hunted By ’70 Bloods’ After Biggie Smalls Murder

Rapper Ma$e says the night rapper Biggie Smalls, also known as the Notorious B.I.G., was killed, he was trapped in his hotel room in the aftermath of the killing.

While on the It Is What It Is podcast with fellow rapper Cam’Ron, the rapper was asked what he was doing on the night the famous rapper was killed, and he joked about the question being a ‘Keefe D’ question referring to the recent arrest of the former gang member’s arrest for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems’ artist, when his former collaborator was killed, he felt he was targeted by around 70 Bloods Gang members, and he couldn’t come out of his hotel room as he feared for his safety.

The rapper claims that he was staying at a Los Angeles hotel room with a young lady the night the rapper was killed on March 9, 1997. He described the aftermath of the shooting as tense, with him being “trapped” in the room while more than 70 Bloods gang members paroled the halls outside and looked for other Bad Boy label artists to possible harm.

“I was in a hotel. I was actually in a hotel with a young lady,” he said. “I was trapped in the hotel. It was about, probably like, 70 or so Bloods in the hallway. I couldn’t even leave my room.”

“After Big got killed, they were probably looking for more Bad Boy artists. And I couldn’t even leave the room ’til Gene Deal [Diddy’s former bodyguard] had to come get me,” he continued.

Cam’Ron also chimes in at the scary situation and the uncertainty of the times that led to the unexpected death of Biggie. MA$E says the event led to him leaving the state of Los Angeles. “I was left in L.A. And from that day, I always said, ‘I’m outta here…I was left! I came there with people; I ain’t leave with those people. You know how it goes. Find your way home,” he said.

He added that he traveled to Las Vegas and then to his home state, New York. On the night Biggie was killed, he was in Los Angeles for the Soul Train Awards, and he was later shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while leaving a Vibe Magazine afterparty. He was killed less than a year after his rival, Tupac Shakur.

The rapper’s deaths have come under new spotlight following the recent revelation that cops arrested Keefe D for the murder of Tupac. He reportedly wrote in a book that he was a witness to the murder, although he was never arrested when the rapper was killed.

Keefe D is currently in custody, awaiting arraignment in Las Vegas.