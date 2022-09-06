Machel sells out Barclays Centre for 40th anniversary concert Loop Barbados

The Caribbean diaspora turned out in their numbers to sell out Barclays Centre for Machel Montano’s 40th-anniversary concert.

Transformed into the Soca Kingdom, the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, saw a slate of soca artistes performing including Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Superblue, Kerwin DuBois, Nadia Batson, Voice, Lyrikal, Farmer Nappy, Skinny Fabulous and Patrice Roberts.

Regional acts such as Tarrus Riley, Ding Dong and Wyclef Jean were among the guest performers.

Machel Montano and Wyclef Jean

Staged by Live Nation and JayUpscale in collaboration with the Monk camp, the concert marked Montano’s first since he ended the Machel Monday show in 2020.

Montano expressed his thanks via social media, stating that the whole Kingdom came down.

“Every Single seat sold and then some !!!! I can’t explain how this makes me feel, there are just not enough words that could ever explain,” he said.