Machel Montano wants PM Mottley to consider 2-day jump for Kadooment Loop Barbados

Trini Soca King Machel Montano paused during his one hour and 15 minutes-long set at Tipsy Music Festival Day 2 event to move a bill to make Grand Kadooment two days instead of one.

With numerous Caribbean Carnivals having two days of street jumps to play Mas, as is done in his home twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, he said “Barbados deserves two days”.

He called on the drone pilot to come center and record his message for the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

He said:

“Drone, I want you to go up in to the space. I want you to see everybody hand. I want you to show them Barbados has a plan. The name of the plan is ‘Two Days will be Fine’.”

Montano told the crowd of thousands gathered at The National Botanical Gardens on Sunday, he is moving the ‘Two Days will be Fine’ Bill. He called on the ‘ayes’ to vote by the raising of their hands, “When I say, all hands in the air.”

He proposed:

“We don’t need too much. Two days will be fine…all hands in the air!”

When Montano called for the vote, it was loud, bold and seemingly unanimous that all in attendance agreed that Barbados Crop Over Festival should have two jump days for revellery.

Barbados only has one official day for the Grand Kadooment jump, the first Monday of August annually. The celebration is the culmination of the Crop Over Festival, which starts with the ceremonial delivery and blessing of the last canes.

In previous times, when a bank holiday fell on the first Tuesday of August, on one such occasion, a successful attempt at a Day Two jump was done.

In some of the other regional territories, Carnival is held over the weekend or on a regular Monday and maybe Tuesday as well.