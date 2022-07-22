Machel Montano to be given keys to the City of Port of Spain | Loop Barbados

Machel Montano will be given the keys to the city of Port of Spain this evening.

A special statutory meeting of the Port of Spain Municipal Corporation will be convened to bestow the honour onto the King of Soca.

Montano is celebrating 40 years in soca this year.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez told Loop News they were going to give Montano the keys two years ago but the pandemic interrupted those plans.

He said they were also planning to give him the keys during a civic reception for City Day at Mille Fleurs back in June but Montano was out of the country.

“When Ultimate Events came to see us and ask permission to put on the band launch and said they wanted to dub the first day the Mayor’s parade as their way of giving back to the city, I thought when they made the presentation to me and members of council that it was a great opportunity to give the award to Machel once he was in the country,” Martinez explained.

He said a special statutory meeting would take place at Adam Smith’s Square at 6 pm where Montano will be presented with the keys to the city. That presentation will be followed by speeches from the Mayor, Montano, Tribe and sponsors.

The first day of Tribe’s three-day band launch, called Sunset Theatre, will begin after the ceremony from Ana to Murray Streets on Ariapita Avenue.

Montano will join a slew of cultural icons who have received the keys to the city of Port of Spain in the past, among them David Rudder, Peter Minshall and Roy Cape.

Martinez said in 2017, the city and the Downtown Carnival Committee at Woodford Square honoured Montano for his cultural contributions.

He said: “He has collaborated with a lot of artists over the years, and contributed to the cultural landscape to woo the hearts and minds of so many including the people of Port of Spain. He is a citizen, someone who has contributed to the landscape, his music over the years has touched so many people with passion and pride and he is truly a cultural ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago.”