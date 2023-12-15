Machel Montano opting out Carnival 2024 Loop Barbados

Seven-time soca monarch, Machel Montano will be hitting the books instead of the stage at next year’s Trinidad Carnival.

The ‘King of Soca’ announced that during Carnival 2024, he will be preoccupied with writing the thesis for his Master’s of Arts.

The 49-year-old who is in his second year at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), is completing his master’s degree in Carnival Studies.

As he received the keys to the City of San Fernando at Skinner Park on Sunday, December 10, the ‘Like Yuh Self’ singer said he made the announcement last year, but “I don’t think it registered”.

“This is my second year, I am writing my thesis. This is my final year. The work is very heavy,” he said.

Montano emphasised that the thesis was intense as it required studying the history of calypso, steelband and mas, academic writing, history and social science.

“I am doing all of this because I want to set a foundation for the next level of Machel Montanos who are coming.”

“If you don’t know where you are coming from, you can’t know where you are going,” said the soca star, as he appealed to fans for their understanding.