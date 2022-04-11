Machel Montano hits Hollywood Walk of Fame with Ashanti | Loop Barbados

Two artistes gave the world ‘The Road’ in 2019 and three years later, they walked the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Trinidad and Tobago’s soca superstar Machel Montano and American R&B songstress Ashanti collaborated and gifted the world the hit ‘The Road’ and Montano thought it only fitting that he showed up for his friend’s success as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ashanti even came with Montano to Barbados for his show as part of our Crop Over festival to perform The Road and some of her other hits.

Travelling a lot recently, Montano was in Hollywood, LA for Ashanti’s big moment.

Sharing a photo from the ceremony held at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard, Montano wrote:

So honored to share this special moment with @ashanti as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame !!! ??? I’ve witnessed her at work and I know she puts in ? every time and to receive such an honor is testimony to that !!! ? Congrats Sis , now leh we have ah wining party and ” jump up on it , wine up on it ” ?????

Ashanti’s ceremony was the dedication of the 2,718th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Category of Recording. Joining the emcee, Hollywood Chamber Chair of the Board Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo to unveil the star were actress Tichina Arnold and artist Ja Rule.

Montano also showed himself and Ja Rule at the event as well.

Ashanti recently starred in Honey Girls, in partnership with Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Sony Pictures and will soon begin filming The Plus One in April 2022, that she will star in and executive produce.

According to the Walk of Fame website, Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actress and author. She burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled debut album Ashanti. It landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week and set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history, granting her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, which she still holds today.

She has written her first book of poetry through Hyperion titled Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love and will release a book with Harper Collins in May 2022.

Humbled, Ashanti shared a post on her page as well, showing her beside her newly unveiled star.