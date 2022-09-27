Machel grateful for T&T national award, hopes it inspires others Loop Barbados

Machel Montano hopes his national award inspires other entertainers.

The King of Soca was on Saturday awarded the Hummingbird Gold National award as Trinidad and Tobago celebrated its 46th anniversary of becoming a Republic.

Montano was among a group of entertainers, among them Iwer George and calypsonians Contender and the late Penguin, who was also honoured.

“I hope this can be an inspiration to all other entertainers, to keep working hard and to keep on aspiring,” he wrote in a post on his social media platforms.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Montano dedicated the honour to his parents Elizabeth and Winston Montano and his family.

“Their love, guidance and support throughout the years have absolutely been my foundation. My brother Marcus for igniting my musical spark and always being there up to this day, someone I can call on anytime for any task. My wife, my children, in-laws, sister-in-law, nieces, aunts, cousins and loved ones who have all steered and cheered me on,” he wrote.

He also thanked his fans and everyone who played a role in his 40-year career.

“Over my 40-year journey in music my family has grown into a Famalay…sprawling all over the globe, all my musical friends; artists, writers, producers, musicians, managers, dancers, collaborators, creators, techs, teachers, assistants, dedicated staff, friends and FANS… everyone who has ever contributed to anything I’ve done, it’s always been fun and I thank you all. I celebrate this award today with appreciation for how blessed I am to have people in my life that help me to realise my dreams.”

