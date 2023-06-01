Machel gives Ras Iley his flowers – Phenomenal show with friends Loop Barbados

Last Sunday night, veteran entertainer Ras Iley reminded fans and supporters how he got the moniker Mr Energy and proved why it still applied.

Celebrating both his 40 years in entertainment and his 60th birthday, the diminutive performer was joined by a cast of similarly-seasoned counterparts in the industry who successfully took attendees at the Kensington Oval down a musical memory lane of popular hits from the 80s and 90s.

It was an awesome show!

The show, which got off to a prompt 9 pm start, drew a sizeable crowd who filled the select stands on the southern end of the Oval and spilled on to the section of the grounds used. The energy did not only emanate from the stage, but it was returned with vigour by the crowd that sand along and partied non-stop throughout the near five-hour show.

Dubbed ‘Ras Iley and Friends’, the local calypsonian was joined by fellow Barbadians Mac Fingal, Pompey, Bumba, Serenader, the Mighty Gabby and the Mighty Grynner. Fingal warmed up the crowd, kicking off the show with favourites like Ah Go Wine and Big Belly Man. Doubling as the show’s emcee, he was quickly followed by Pompey and Bumba who delivered their aged-old hits like Vampire and Doctor Doctor and They Want to Know and Seamen, respectively. Serenader’s musical arsenal included Topless & Bottom Out, while the Mighty Gabby packed Boots and Grynner did not allow his being seated on stage hinder him from delivering a captivating performance of some of his greatest calypsos like Bajan Yankees. He even got up slowly but gleefully to show he can make her feel he’s a nest of ants – Ayyyeeee!

But a number of Ras Iley’s ‘friends’ also flew in from twin island republic Trinidad and Tobago to join in his celebrations. These included Ronnie Macintosh, Crazy, Gypsy and Baron. They unlocked the musical vault, performing many crowd favourites like Cold Sweat, Nani Wine, Sinking Ship, Sweet Soca Man and many, many others, which kept the crowd rocking as the night progressed.

Chalkdust’s lawyer and manager, Ainsley Lucky, literally stepped into his shoes on the night as the former was unable to make the show due to illness. His spirited performances left the audience in awe. The memory of Black Stalin was kept alive by an appearance by his grandson Kevan Calliste who delivered creditably with his renditions of the late entertainer’s We Can Make It If We Try and Feeling to Party, which earned him and encore on the night.

Following his performance, a presentation of a drum was made to Stalin’s wife, Patricia Calliste, as a posthumous token of appreciation for her husband’s considerable contribution to the artform.

Super Blue was also among the revered cast of the celebratory show and when King of Soca Machel Montano joined him on stage the crowd showed their full appreciation with a plethora of screams and shouts. When the man of the hour Ras Iley joined the duo on stage during Montano’s performance of Soca Kingdom, the love shared among the stalwarts of the soca fraternity was undeniable.

“They call me the King of Soca…but you see when it comes to energy…this is the King of the stage!” Machel declared while pointing to Ras Iley, while thanking him for his contribution to the artform.

“A king is never honoured in his own home, but my generation, we giving you flowers before you pass on,” he affectionately told Ras Iley, as the three legends embraced and pranced across the stage.

Fittingly, Ras Iley brought the spectacular show to a close just before 2 am, ending it on a high with hits like Inez, Expose and Spring Garden on Fire.

One male attendee told Loop Entertainment, “This was a spectacular show. I would have willingly gone back out at half-time and paid to come back in again!” A nearby female attendee added, “I had a great time. It was an awesome show!”