Machel coming to ‘Shake the Place’ at Tipsy Music Festival 2023 Loop Barbados

Soca titan Machel Montano will be headlining the Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) this year.

This was the announcement made by the Soca King last Friday, May 26, during a commanding performance at the Caribbean Airlines’ “Welcome Home” campaign at Copacabana Beach Club.

“I’m actually going to be in Barbados on July 23 for Tipsy, so I can’t give you everything tonight, but I can give you a warm-up,” Montano told a screaming crowd shortly after hitting the stage.

He gave a riveting performance, including his 2023 Shake The Place hit with Destra Garcia and many of his own hits from through the years.

“You see when I come back for Tipsy, who’s coming with me?” the King of Soca asked the attendees before launching into Famalay, his 2019 hit with fellow soca giants Skinny Fabulous and Bunji Garlin.

Tipsy, which has established itself as one of the staple events of the Crop Over season, has now evolved into a two-day festival slated for July 22 and 23, 2023.

The music festival will include a TMF Beach event on Saturday, July 22 and conclude with their signature All White Party on Sunday, July 23.

On their website organisers, Twisted Entertainment, promised attendees of the TMF “a star-studded line-up of some of the biggest names in entertainment” with an aim of creating “a truly unforgettable weekend of music, drinks, and fun in the sun in beautiful Barbados.”

In addition to his Tipsy announcement, Montano also informed attendees that he would join the Ras Iley and Friends cast at Kensington on Sunday for the latter’s 40th anniversary and 60th birthday celebrations.