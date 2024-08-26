Lyrikal lights up Times Square with electrifying performance

All eyes were on Devon “Lyrikal” Martin, the celebrated Soca artiste from Trinidad and Tobago, as he delivered an electrifying performance in the heart of Times Square on Sunday, August 25, 2024. As Lyrikal brought the Caribbean’s vibrant energy and infectious rhythms to one of the world’s most iconic destinations, it was clear why he is referred to as the New York King of Soca.

The Times Square performance marked a significant milestone for Soca and Lyrikal’s career as he continues to solidify his reputation as a global ambassador of Soca music. Fans from across the city and beyond gathered to witness the dynamic show, which featured a mix of his classic hits and new releases. Those at the lively intersection at Broadway in Midtown Manhattan were seen dancing and singing along to every beat.

The performance featured in Tropical Fete’s annual Pop-Up Caribbean Carnival also included Steelpan and traditional Carnival characters. Lyrikal’s performance of his hit single ‘Happy Place’ was accompanied by Tropical Fete’s Youth Steel Orchestra. Reflecting on the performance, Lyrikal expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share his music in such a legendary location. “We did this one for the culture. Performing in Times Square is a dream come true. The energy, the people, the atmosphere—it’s something I will never forget. Looking out at the people and seeing a variety of Caribbean flags and smiling faces makes everything worthwhile. I’m proud to represent my culture and bring Soca to the world stage,” said Lyrikal.

Lyrikal’s performance in Times Square highlighted his incredible talent and underscored the growing influence of Soca music on the global music scene. As he continues to break boundaries and reach new audiences, Lyrikal remains committed to celebrating and spreading the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago.