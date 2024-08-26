Lyrikal lights up Times Square with electrifying performance

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Lyrikal lights up Times Square with electrifying performance
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

History making Tridents into CFU final

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Monday Aug 26

27°C
Entertainment
Loop News

11 hrs ago

[Courtesy Creative Media PR]

All eyes were on Devon “Lyrikal” Martin, the celebrated Soca artiste from Trinidad and Tobago, as he delivered an electrifying performance in the heart of Times Square on Sunday, August 25, 2024. As Lyrikal brought the Caribbean’s vibrant energy and infectious rhythms to one of the world’s most iconic destinations, it was clear why he is referred to as the New York King of Soca.

The Times Square performance marked a significant milestone for Soca and Lyrikal’s career as he continues to solidify his reputation as a global ambassador of Soca music. Fans from across the city and beyond gathered to witness the dynamic show, which featured a mix of his classic hits and new releases. Those at the lively intersection at Broadway in Midtown Manhattan were seen dancing and singing along to every beat. 

The performance featured in Tropical Fete’s annual Pop-Up Caribbean Carnival also included Steelpan and traditional Carnival characters. Lyrikal’s performance of his hit single ‘Happy Place’ was accompanied by Tropical Fete’s Youth Steel Orchestra. Reflecting on the performance, Lyrikal expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share his music in such a legendary location. “We did this one for the culture. Performing in Times Square is a dream come true. The energy, the people, the atmosphere—it’s something I will never forget. Looking out at the people and seeing a variety of Caribbean flags and smiling faces makes everything worthwhile. I’m proud to represent my culture and bring Soca to the world stage,” said Lyrikal.

Lyrikal’s performance in Times Square highlighted his incredible talent and underscored the growing influence of Soca music on the global music scene. As he continues to break boundaries and reach new audiences, Lyrikal remains committed to celebrating and spreading the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago.

Related Articles

Entertainment

Beloved soca artiste ‘Ghetto Flex’ has died

June 20, 2024 06:01 PM

Carnival

Ravi B stages a “Homecoming” in Sangre Grande

February 10, 2023 11:49 PM

Lifestyle

Carl Jacobs on creating culture and inspiring the new generation

September 4, 2022 04:32 AM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

6 Strategies to ease back into the school year after summer break

Barbados News

Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

Barbados News

Psychiatric Hospital releases statement following patient’s death

More From

Barbados News

Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

See also

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Barbados News

Retired Registered and Surgical Nurse Monica Leslie passes away

Monica entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the age of 92.

Barbados News

Missing girl: Cashania Went

She frequents the area of Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Entertainment

Lyrikal lights up Times Square with electrifying performance

All eyes were on Devon “Lyrikal” Martin, the celebrated Soca artiste from Trinidad and Tobago, as he delivered an electrifying performance in the heart of Times Square on Sunday, August 25, 2024. As L

Barbados News

Cheapside fish vendor “Popcorn” passes away

She entered into rest on August 10, 2024 at age 62.

Barbados News

Male patient found lifeless at Psychiatric Hospital

He has been identified as 50-year-old Noel Hoyte , formerly of Brewster’s Land, Whitehall, St Michael.