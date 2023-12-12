Luther Thorne Memorial remains closed Loop Barbados

Classes at the Luther Thorne Memorial School will continue to be online until the end of the term.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training determined that online classes will continue until Thursday, December 14, following a meeting with parents on Monday.

Teachers will communicate to parents and guardians when they can visit the school to collect student books and materials.

In an issued statement, the Ministry noted that majority of the work to be addressed at the Wildey, St Michael primary school has been completed.