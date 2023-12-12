Luther Thorne Memorial remains closed Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Luther Thorne Memorial remains closed Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

‘Wake up’: Patrice mourning the death of fiancé Ricardo Drue

UPDATE: Soca artist Ricardo Drue has died, fiancee Patrice posts to IG

Small craft advisory is in effect for above normal swells

CXC stands in solidarity with Guyana

Luther Thorne Memorial remains closed

Motorcyclist dies after crash along ABC Highway

Do not make yourself victims! Police warning after brazen robbery

Gov’t told forget the optics: Schools need urgent care and attention

4 Facts to know about Guyana and Venezuela’s territorial dispute

BMS: Forecast predicts increasing swells along North, East coasts

Tuesday Dec 12

25°C
Barbados News

Classes to be conducted online for remainder of the term

Loop News

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Classes at the Luther Thorne Memorial School will continue to be online until the end of the term. 

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training determined that online classes will continue until Thursday, December 14, following a meeting with parents on Monday. 

Teachers will communicate to parents  and guardians when they can visit the school to collect student books and materials.

In an issued statement, the Ministry noted that majority of the work to be addressed at the Wildey, St Michael primary school has been completed. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Miami Carnival issues a statement on the passing of Ricardo Drue

Sport

Arsenal draw 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

Entertainment

Ricardo Drue remembered as a kind, real & passionate entertainer

More From

Entertainment

UPDATE: Soca artist Ricardo Drue has died, fiancee Patrice posts to IG

He died in his home country of Antigua

Caribbean News

See also

‘Wake up’: Patrice mourning the death of fiancé Ricardo Drue

Fay Ann Lyons, Nadia Batson, Mical Teja and Nailah Blackman among those paying tribute to Ricardo Drue.

Barbados News

Motorcyclist dies after crash along ABC Highway

The deceased has been identified as Learie Neil Carasco

Barbados News

BMS: Forecast predicts increasing swells along North, East coasts

Yellow on the Barbados Meteorological Services website means – Be Aware

Community

Do not make yourself victims! Police warning after brazen robbery

“Always keep your purse close to you. Do not place it in the shopping cart”

Sport

Former West Indies & Guyana batsman Joe Solomon dies at 93

Former Guyana and West Indies player Joe Solomon has died.
The 93-year-old passed away in the United States yesterday.
Solomon, a former batsman, was famous for the run out which led to the fa