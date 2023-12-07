Luther Thorne Memorial closed for remainder of the week Loop Barbados

Parents and guardians of students at the Luther Thorne Memorial School are advised that there will be no school at the Wildey, St Michael institution for the remainder of the week.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has announced that the close will be closed today, Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8.

This closure is facilitate meetings with staff and Ministry personnel, and to evaluate the school plant after environmental concerns were raised.

The Ministry of Education has apologises for the inconvenience this closure has caused.