Lucky 7! Seven babies delivered at QEH on New Year’s Day | Loop Barbados

A new year marks new beginnings and new blessings.

Seven blessings – four boys and three girls – were birthed on New Year’s Day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

At 12:49 am on January 1, 2022. Cherise Tabois welcomed her first blessing for the new year – her son. Born weighing 3290 grams, Tabois’ son was eager to see what 2022 had to offer.

Closely following at 1:30 am was Shakerah Wood with the first girl of the group weighing 3145 grams. And fifteen minutes later, Tara Chase went into labour at 1:45 am. She also delivered a beautiful baby girl weighing 2790 grams.

The fourth mother to go into delivery was Daidreann Alleyne, who birthed her bouncing boy at 3:02 am. He weighed 2709 grams.

Shanice Foster’s son arrived at 11:27 am, weighing 3635 grams.

The third girl, the daughter of Shontelle Cox, was born just after noon, at 12:14 pm.

The seventh infant, Asma Bhamji’s son was born at 2:35 pm. He weighed 2915 grams.