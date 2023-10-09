Lucian music producer Dayne ‘G6’ Felix shot and killed Loop Barbados

Police have identified the island’s latest homicide victim as 25-year-old Dayne Felix, a resident of Barre St Joseph.

Felix, a talented figure in the local music scene, succumbed to gunshot wounds earlier today.

He was known for his contributions to the Dennery Segment genre, operating under the banner of G6 Productions, and crafted infectious beats and memorable melodies, including hits like “Pa Ka Chanje,” “Beng Beng,” and “From De Back,” had garnered him recognition not just on the island but also out of Saint Lucia.

At around 7:20 am today, Monday, October 9, Felix was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant while at Ti Colon, Castries. Despite efforts to rush him to the Owen King EU Hospital, a medical practitioner later confirmed him dead.

Bois Den and Marigot have been marred by persistent issues related to gang violence, impacting those both related and unrelated to gangs.

Felix’s murder marks the latest addition to a sobering 66 homicides on the island.

In July of this year, another promising Lucian artist, Messi Laurent, fell victim to gang violence.

Laurent and Felix had collaborated closely, producing some of the most beloved tracks in the Dennery Segment genre.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has launched an investigation into Dayne Felix’s murder and is appealing to the public for assistance.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case or any other ongoing investigations to come forward.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Hotline at 555, providing valuable leads that could aid in apprehending the culprits.